FXX Orders Season 12 of 'Archer'

FXX has renewed the animated comedy Archer for a 12th season. Season 12 is slated to premiere in 2021.

Season 11 began Sept. 16. The season is averaging 2.43 million total viewers, according to FXX.

“Archer is back in a big way this season, with viewership up as the Emmy Award-winning spy series returns to its roots and begins to plot a 12th season next year,” said Nick Grad, president, original programming, FX Entertainment. “Our thanks to Adam Reed, Matt Thompson, Casey Willis and the entire team at Floyd County Productions for keeping Archer as fun as ever and true to form. Together with its unbelievable voice cast, Archer is set to give fans another great season.”

The series follows Sterling Archer and his return to the spy world after a three-year coma. While many things changed during his absence, Archer is confident it will take just a little time for him to reset things back to the old ways. The problem: does the rest of the team want that?

“After three seasons in Archer’s mind, we’re all excited to come back to the real world,” Willis told B+C.

Archer features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as Sterling, Aisha Tyler as super-spy Lana Kane, Jessica Walter as Archer’s mother and spymaster, Malory, Judy Greer as assistant Cheryl/Carol Tunt, and Chris Parnell as alpha male Cyril.

Archer was created by Adam Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Thompson and Willis at Floyd County Productions. The series is produced by FX Productions.