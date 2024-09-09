‘What We Do in the Shadows’, ‘Blue Bloods’, ‘Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Among Shows Featured at PaleyFest NY

The Paley Center for Media has shared the lineup for PaleyFest NY 2024, which offers screenings and conversations with TV series casts and producers, and happens October 16–22 at The Paley Museum in Manhattan. Featured shows include What We Do in the Shadows, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and CBS Mornings.

Starz drama Outlander kicks things off October 16, as cast members Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin and John Bell take the stage with executive producer Maril Davis.

October 17, it is CBS drama Blue Bloods. Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Vanessa Ray, Len Cariou and Marisa Ramirez will be there with showrunner and executive producer Kevin.

HBO’s Somebody Somewhere is on for Friday, October 18. Series star, writer and executive producer Bridget Everett will be onstage with cast members Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison, Murray Hill and Tim Bagley, along with co-creators/writers/executive producers Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen.

AMC’s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon—The Book of Carol is set for October 19. Scheduled to appear are Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe and executive producer; David Zabel, showrunner and executive producer; Dan Percival, executive producer and director; executive producers and stars Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, and cast member Louis Puech Scigliuzzi.

FX’s What We Do in the Shadows happens October 19 as well. Lined up are showrunner, writer and executive producer Paul Simms and cast members Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou and Mark Proksch.

October 20 offers Netflix’s The Diplomat. Creator/showrunner/executive producer Debora Cahn will be there with cast members Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, Ali Ahn and Ato Essandoh.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

October 21 features “A Conversation with Chip & Joanna Gaines” and a look at their show Fixer Upper, and what’s next for Magnolia Network on Max. Magnolia President Allison Page will take the stage with the couple.

October 22 is set for CBS Mornings, with cohosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson in attendance with featured host Vladimir Duthiers and executive producer Shawna Thomas.

“From vampires and zombies to the high-stakes world of international diplomacy and more, there is something for every television fan to enjoy at this year’s PaleyFest NY,” said Maureen J. Reidy, president & CEO of The Paley Center for Media. “We look forward to hosting what promises to be can’t-miss behind-the-scenes looks at today’s most buzzworthy and acclaimed shows, and we extend our tremendous thanks to Citi for their continued support of PaleyFest NY.”

Citi cardmembers and Paley Members receive presale access to tickets September 10, while the general public can score tickets September 13.