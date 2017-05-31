What Makes Viewers Flock to Certain TV Shows and Keep Coming Back?

The short answer: Like, or even love. The more complicated answer: TV shows that make an emotional connection.



What kind of emotional connection? The answer to that can be even more complicated — but also, paradoxically, dead simple. Because while our favorite shows might take us on an emotional roller coaster (nuanced writing and great acting can do that), chances are there is one predominant emotion that a given show consistently triggers in a given viewer. And that emotion translates into devotion — and repeat viewership.



In the wake of the broadcast upfronts, we turned to Canvs, the emotion analytics company, for an analysis of viewers’ Emotional Reactions (ERs), as expressed on social media, to 10 of TV’s most notable hit shows that have been renewed.



For each show, we’ve listed some of the top emotions that viewers have expressed while watching. (Note: Given the nearly ubiquitous expressions of love and excitement for shows on TV — people are, simply, excited to watch the shows they love — we’ve excluded those two emotions in order dive a little deeper into the real DNA of each series.)



(Canvs analyzed tweets about TV and streaming programming from Jan. 1 through May 24 using Twitter data from Nielsen. For the purposes of this analysis, sports and tentpole programs such as the Super Bowl and the Oscars were excluded.)



ABC - Dancing With the Stars

For many viewers, DWTS is about cheering on their favorites. In fact, while judgment calls (about crazy dances, beautiful dance moves, etc.) loom large, congratulatory expressions notably edge out other ERs.



- 9% congrats



#DWTS congrats to Rashad and Emma!!

— Jennifer Walker (@LadyJ_73) May 24, 2017

- 7.6% crazy



NORMANI WAS ROBBED OMG #DWTSFinals

— Samantha (@cookiechip13) May 24, 2017

- 7.2% enjoy



that was SO GOOD #TeamValMani

— natalie (@allyspoems) May 23, 2017

- 4% beautiful



Dwts has the cutest couples

— Dwts Forever (@dwtsforever_) January 24, 2017

ABC - The Bachelor

ABC’s reality franchise is theoretically all about love and romance, but plenty of viewers sure seem to enjoy hate-watching it and commenting endlessly about the crazy antics of its participants.



- 9.5% crazy



#thebachelor HAS ME SHOOK

— Chey (@Cheyenne_Rain_) February 14, 2017

- 6.7% enjoy



The bachelor is soo good rn

— V (@_plurprincess) March 7, 2017

- 6.5% hate



Wow. Corinne sucks. #TheBachelor

— Haley Sipes (@hbrook17) January 10, 2017

- 3.4% happy



IM SO FREAKIN HAPPY #TeamVanessa

— Mar Mar (@MarrahTroutman_) March 14, 2017

Now take a look at the dramas below. A common thread? A lot of craziness — as in, viewers reacting to crazy characters and crazy plot twists. Think of “crazy” (and similar words that Canvs puts into the crazy ER bucket) as code for narratives that keep viewers guessing. Which, it turns out, is great for keeping fans engaged and tuning in week after week.



ABC - Scandal



- 14.2% crazy



Omg I screamed too! #Scandal

— Tanica Davis (@TanicaDavis) March 10, 2017

- 7.7% enjoy



#ScandalABC is SOOOO Good

— Miss Gorgeous!! (@iforeverpretty_) February 10, 2017

- 5% dislike



You're worthless, Abby #Scandal

— (@LeoInStilettos) April 7, 2017

- 3.8% funny



Mellie is hilarious!! #Scandal

— Shantel (@STLflygirl) February 3, 2017

CBS - Survivor



- 12.5% crazy



THIS TRIBAL IS NUTS! #Survivor

— I Reality TV (@RealityTeVi) March 23, 2017

- 6.8% enjoy



Omg #survivor was so good tonight

— Social Introvert (@tracydawn83) April 27, 2017

- 5.5% dislike



Brad is a bully #survivorfinale

— Betty Rohan (@bettyrohan) May 25, 2017

- 5.4% congrats



Nice job Andrea! #Survivor

— Wendy (@RunLoveDogs) March 23, 2017

CBS - Criminal Minds



- 9.6% crazy



Criminal minds is so trippy lol

— Carlos Coleman (@trentorr40) January 25, 2017

- 8.4% enjoy



Criminal minds is soooo good

— Vic (@victorriabailey) February 28, 2017

- 4.3% beautiful



REID LOOKS SO HOT #CriminalMinds

— kayla(@rlykayla) May 11, 2017

- 3.1% dislike



Not cool, #CriminalMinds, not cool.

— Rach (@RachBabyGirl) February 16, 2017

Fox - Empire



- 11% crazy



Wasnt ready for that! #Empire

— RJ (@SweetLdyRJ) May 18, 2017

- 8.2% funny



Cookie so hilarious #Empire

— Marlene (@twinkle_star_11) May 18, 2017

- 7.8% enjoy



This episode of #Empire is dope.

— Nickesha (@Pretty_Keesh) April 6, 2017

- 7.1% dislike



I'm sick of Andre seriously #empire

— Shawnn (@shanti__0) May 18, 2017

Fox - Star



- 11.8% crazy



Whaaaaaaaaaatt.... mind blown #STAR

— Trace Lysette (@tracelysette) March 2, 2017

- 7.4% enjoy



Every week @STAR is just so good

— MAX$O (@MaxwellDaniel20) January 26, 2017

- 4.7% dislike



I do not like Eva #STAR

— Caramel_xoxoxo (@_Anndrreeaa18) March 16, 2017

- 3.4% beautiful



Alex's voice is so beautiful #STAR

— J (@jayelindsey721) January 19, 2017

And finally, we’re grouping three shows together for which sheer enjoyment is a top ER trigger — for reasons ranging from deft character development to life-affirming storylines to the simple pleasure of watching talent in action. At the heart of enjoyment, of course, there is joy — so think of these as shows that are, for a lot of viewers, a joy to watch.



Fox - Gotham



- 8.4% enjoy



I like Nygma as a villain #Gotham

— (@gordis82rosada) May 9, 2017

- 7.5% crazy



hIS FACE FLEW OFF OMG #Gotham

— G.O (@_ramylesig) January 31, 2017

- 4.1% happy



IVY SAVED SELINA IM SO HAPPY

— sab (@Iordtaylors) May 16, 2017

- 3.4% funny



HARVEY IS SO FUNNY #Gotham

— Joker (@NJHbabydaddy) May 23, 2017

NBC - This Is Us



- 7.3% enjoy



@NBCThisisUs makes you feel so good

— allison (@daviesallison1) January 7, 2017

- 6.3% cried



I've already cried twice. #ThisIsUs

— Brandon. (@Barbadelic) February 22, 2017

- 5.7% crazy



Ex husband! Mind blown! #ThisIsUs

— mick (@mick271) January 25, 2017

- 3.9% beautiful



#ThisIsUs is such a beautiful show.

— Alex O'Toole (@apotoole) January 11, 2017

NBC - The Voice



- 10.7% enjoy



I enjoy mark singing #VoiceSave

— mz1blukitty (@1bluekitty1920) April 26, 2017

- 5.4% congrats



Congrats to @NBCTheVoice top 4!

— Alisan Porter (@alisanporter) May 17, 2017

- 5.1% crazy



DAVINA GOT ME SHOOK #VoiceKnockouts

— Jaime (@jdcarab) April 11, 2017

- 4% beautiful



Hunter is so hot. #TheVoice

— ᗰcIᘔᗩ (@McHalesBitch) May 16, 2017