Wharton Upped at NAB

Dennis Wharton, senior VP, corporate communications, for the National Association of Broadcasters in Washington, has been upped to executive VP, media relations. He is the association's chief spokesman and a strategic adviser to its new top executive.

Wharton will add outreach and public policy initiatives to his plate.

"This promotion is in recognition of his dedication to NAB and the respect he garners from his public relations peers and former colleagues in the journalism profession," said NAB President David Rehr.

Wharton is former Washington bureau chief for B&C siblings Variety and Daily Variety, and before that was a newspaperman in Ohio.