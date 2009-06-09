‘Whale Wars’ Rises in Season Premiere
The season debut of Animal Planet’s Whale Wars attracted 1.2 million viewers June 5 and gained increases in a number of key demos. The show put Animal Planet in first among all cable channels with men 25-54 from 9-10 p.m.
Whale Wars’ premiere had its highest increase in the M25-54 demo compared to last year’s averages, climbing 29% from and attracting 399,000 viewers. In the 18-49 demo, ratings increased 25% to 625,000, and the 1.2 million who tuned in from the P2+ demo marked a 24% jump. Compared to last year’s premiere episode, the show increased 73% among M25-54 and 45% in the 18-49 demo.
This show, which features Captain Paul Watson and his crew from the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, is a production of Lizard Trading Company and RIVR Media. It is executive produced by Liz Bronstein for Lizard Trading and Jason Carey for Animal Planet.
