WGN-TV Catches Another Crook

WGN-TV Chicago says the long arm of TV has caught another suspected crook.

The station says that a profile of murder suspect Eldrich Anderson on its Fugitive Hunters news series led to his arrest.

It is the third catch in the series first three months on the air. The series is led by reporter Jan Carlos Fanjul, who created it to spotlight criminals being sought by the U.S. Marshal's Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force.