WGN Taps Huffman as Senior VP of Unscripted Programming

Tom Huffman will join WGN America and Tribune Studios as senior VP of unscripted programming, the company announced Tuesday.

Huffman will start at Tribune in October. In his role, he will supervise series development of unscripted programming for WGN America and Tribune Studios and will report to Matt Cherniss, president and general manager of WGN America and Tribune Studios.

He most recently worked for VH1 where he served as VP of development and production, overseeing series such as Rehab with Dr. Drew and Hollywood Exes.

"As Tribune continues its expansion into original programming, Tom brings a fantastic set of experience and point-of-view as both a producer and an executive, all of which will be essential as we create more unscripted programming for Tribune's local stations and WGN America," said Cherniss.