WGN America to Launch Primetime ‘News Nation’

Nexstar will launch nightly three-hour News Nation out of WGN America. The primetime newscast, launching this summer, will focus on fact and not opinion. It will air out of Chicago.

Nexstar acquired WGN America in its $4 billion Tribune acquisition.

Anchors have not been named.

Nexstar owns or services 197 stations in 115 markets.

Jennifer Lyons is VP of news for WGN America. Sean Compton is executive VP at the network. He told Variety he sees News Nation as being “for the heartland.”

WGN America’s prime offerings include Cops, Last Man Standing and M*A*S*H.

WGN America will hire 120-plus people to work on News Nation, according to reports.