WGN America Premieres Crime Drama ‘Pure’ Jan. 23

Pure, a series about the insular world of the Mennonite community and a pastor’s double life within it, debuts on WGN America Jan. 23. Ryan Robbins and Alex Paxton-Beesley are in the cast, along with A.J. Buckley and Rosie Perez.

The show depicts a “journey down a secretive subculture through the eyes of a conflicted, good-hearted man trying to shield his family and preserve his faith,” in WGN America’s words. The pastor seeks to protect his family from a crime syndicate.

At the center of Pure is Noah Funk (Robbins), a newly elected Mennonite pastor seeking to rid drugs and corruption from his community, but he gets pulled into the drug ring he is fighting. Hand in hand with his wife, Anna (Paxton-Beesley), they battle a world of violence and greed from the inside out.

WGN America has greenlit a second season of Pure, with Alyson Hannigan on board as a recurring guest star. Season two is set to premiere later in 2019.

Pure is produced by Two East Productions and Cineflix in association with WGN America, Super Channel, Hulu and the CBC. The series is created and written by Michael Amo with Ken Girotti the director. Amo and Girotti will executive produce the second season, along with Brett Burlock, Peter Emerson and David MacLeod.

WGN America is part of Tribune Media Company.