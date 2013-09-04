WGN America Picks Up Manhattan Project Drama
WGN America has ordered its second original series, Manhattan, about the mission to build
the world's first atomic bomb, the network announced Wednesday.
The drama hails from Skydance Television, Tribune Studios
and Lionsgate Television, and is the first entry into scripted content for the
former two divisions. WGN America has ordered 13 episodes of the series written
and created by Sam Shaw (Masters of Sex)
who will executive produce with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross and director
Thomas Schlamme (The West Wing).
Manhattan joins
the previously greenlit witch trials drama Salem
on WGN America's 2014 programming slate. Production is set to begin in New
Mexico this winter for a summer premiere.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.