WGN America Picks Up Manhattan Project Drama

WGN America has ordered its second original series, Manhattan, about the mission to build

the world's first atomic bomb, the network announced Wednesday.

The drama hails from Skydance Television, Tribune Studios

and Lionsgate Television, and is the first entry into scripted content for the

former two divisions. WGN America has ordered 13 episodes of the series written

and created by Sam Shaw (Masters of Sex)

who will executive produce with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross and director

Thomas Schlamme (The West Wing).

Manhattan joins

the previously greenlit witch trials drama Salem

on WGN America's 2014 programming slate. Production is set to begin in New

Mexico this winter for a summer premiere.