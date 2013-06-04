WGN America Orders First Original Series

Nearly

three months after WGN America announced anaggressive expansion into original programming, the network has ordered its

first original series, on Tuesday picking up the drama Salem from studio

Fox 21 (Homeland).



Salem, from producers Brannon Braga (24) and Adam Simon, will

explore what really fueled the town's infamous witch trials in 17th

century Massachusetts. WGN America has ordered 13 episodes to premiere in 2014.







Braga and Simon, who created and wrote the series, will serve as executive

producers along with Prospect Park's Josh Barry and Jeff Kwatinetz.





"Brannon and Adam have an amazing vision for the world and characters that

comprise Salem, Mass., during the witch trials and we believe that a great

adventure full of supernatural, romance, and action awaits the viewer,"

said Matt Cherniss, president/GM of WGN America. "In addition,

everyone here at WGN America feels fortunate to have the support of Fox 21 and

20th Television as we embark on our first foray in original scripted

programming."