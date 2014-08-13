WGN America Orders Drama Series 'Titans'

WGN America has given a series order to one scripted drama and begun work on another for possible pick-up, the network announced Wednesday.

Titans, from Sony Pictures Television and Tribune Studios and creator and executive producer Peter Mattei, has been given a 13-episode order. The series, about a family living off the grid in Appalachia, is also executive produced by Peter Tolan, Paul Giamatti, Dan Carey and Michael Wimer. It is scheduled to premiere in 2015.

Pre-production has begun on Underground, also from Sony and Tribune, a drama about the pre-Civil War underground railroad created and executive produced by Misha Green and Joe Pokaski. Akiva Goldsman, Tory Tunnell and Joby Harold also serve as executive producers. No series order has been made. Should the series be picked up, it would be slated for 2015.

WGN America premiered its first original series, Salem in April. Its second series, Manhattan, premiered in July, drawing 1.8 million total viewers to its premiere on the network and across multiple Tribune-owned local stations.