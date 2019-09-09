WGN America Offers ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Premiere For Free Streaming

WGN America is offering the premiere of Dog’s Most Wanted for all to stream at www.wgnamerica.com. The free offer begins Sept. 9 at 9 a.m. and lasts for 48 hours.

The premiere ran Sept. 4 and drew nearly 1.7 million total viewers, with 726,000 in the 25-54 demo on the night. The series features the bounty-hunting exploits of Duane “Dog” Chapman and the late Beth Chapman. The couple is supported by a team of hunters known as The Dirty Dozen. The show also depicts Beth battling cancer. She died June 26.

Dog’s Most Wanted is produced by Dorsey Pictures, a Red Arrow Studios company, along with Entertainment by Bonnie & Clyde. Chris Dorsey and Matt Assmus executive produce for Dorsey Pictures. Duane and Beth Chapman do so for Bonnie & Clyde.

Dorsey told B&C about working with Beth. “Cancer is a bitch and gravity gets us all in the end,” he said. “But in the process of dying she showed a lot of people how to live.”