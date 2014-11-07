WGN America Greenlights First Unscripted Series

WGN America has ordered its first two unscripted series, the network announced Friday.

Outlaw Country, from Bischoff Hervey Entertainment, will follow two brothers who are law-enforcement officers in Buckner County, Mo. Wrestling With Death, from Leftfield Pictures, focuses on an Arkansas family that runs a mortuary by day and is active in the world of regional professional wrestling by night.

Wrestling With Death is scheduled to premiere Jan. 13 with Outlaw Country slated for Feb. 24.

WGN launched its first original programs this year with scripted dramas Salem and Manhattan.