WGN America Grabs Cable Syndication Rights to 'Person of Interest'

WGN has acquired the cable syndication rights to Warner Bros. TV's Person of Interest, the network announced Monday.

The drama, which is currently in its third season on CBS, will debut on WGN America in 2015. This marks the first time the cabler has purchased the exclusive window for a syndicated series and will be POI's syndie debut overall.

"Person of Interest is a fantastic show with a top notch creative team behind it, and we are excited to be the exclusive syndicated cable home for the show as we continue to transform WGN America into a destination for quality premium content," said Matt Cherniss, president/GM, WGN America and Tribune Studios.