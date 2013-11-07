WGCL's Lawrence Named KLFY Lafayette GM

Kenny Lawrence has been named general manager of KLFY Lafayette, succeeding Mike Barras atop the Young Broadcasting station upon Barras' retirement at the end of the year. Lawrence has been director of programming and audience development for Meredith's WGCL/WPCH Atlanta since 2008.

"Kenny brings to Lafayette his broad knowledge of broadcasting, digital, sales, news, creative and marketing," said Deb McDermott, Young Broadcasting President and CEO. "His track record of developing successful projects, building relationships in local markets and demonstrating a strong understanding of and dedication to the business will prove to be invaluable assets. I am delighted to have him as a part of our team."

Lawrence earlier spent six years as director of marketing and creative services for the CBS Television Stations in Boston, where he oversaw local programming and developed original content for three stations.



Barras will remain as a senior advisor through June 2014.