WGCL-TV Reporter Powers Dead at 49

Fred Powers, a reporter for WGCL-TV Atlanta, died of cancer Monday. He was 49.

As a "specialty reporter," Powers earned the nickname "human piñata" and the reputation of being willing to do just about anything to get the story, including at various times being set on fire, bitten by dogs and tasered, according to the station.

“We were privileged to have Fred as a journalist, peer and friend,” WGCL-TV vice president and general manager Andy Alford said. “He loved his work and the station and it showed every day in the office and on location."

The station posted a tribute at CBS46.com and his family has a Web site where condolences can be left.

Powers is survived by his parents, four sisters, a nephew and his golden retriever, Colby.