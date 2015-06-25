WGBH’s Decker, Capitol Broadcasting’s Goodmon to Keynote Cloud Summit

WGBH-TV’s Stacey Decker and Capitol Broadcasting Co.’s Jimmy Goodmon are set to keynote the Technology Leadership Cloud Summit.

The inaugural invitation-only event geared toward technical executives and managers takes place Aug. 5-6 at the Raleigh Marriott City Center in Raleigh, N.C.

In addition to keynotes, the summit, which is presented by Broadcasting & Cable and TV Technology, will feature interactive panels on cloud technology and a tour of a nearby cloud data center.

Decker, chief technology officer for WGBH-TV Boston, joined the Boston PBS member station in 2013 from Lincoln, Nebraska, where he worked for Nebraska Educational Telecommunications as assistant general manager for technology.

Goodmon serves as VP an general manager of CBC New Media Group at Capitol Broadcasting Co., where he oversees emerging media businesses and manages WRAL.com, the company’s digital channel initiatives and Albright Digital.

For more information and to find out how to qualify for an invitation, click here.