WGAW, WGAE Members Ratify New AMPTP Contract

The rank and file of the Writers Guild of America (East and West) have overwhelmingly approved a new, three-year, contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).



The vote was 99.2% in favor (3,647 valid votes were case, with 3,617 "yes."



The agreement runs through May 1, 2020.



The agreement includes protecting the solvency of the Guild's health plan, boosting pay, expanding limitations on options and exclusivity, boosting residuals for made-for-pay programming, and first-ever parental leave.



The guilds represent writers in film, TV, new media, and news.