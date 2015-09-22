WGAW Elects Officers

The Writers Guild of America West Monday (Sept. 21) announced newly elected officers and directors for the union, which represents TV, radio, Internet and motion picture writers, including news.

IT didn't take long to tally the votes; voting closed Monday at noon PT.

Elected president was Howard Rodman (1,557 votes, beating Joan Meyers with 749); VP, David Goodman (1,262 votes to Carl Gottlieb's 982); and secretary-treasurer Aaron Mendelsohn (2050).

Rodman had been VP and Gottlieb secretary-treasurer. Rodman succeeds Chris Keyser.

Elected to two-year terms effective immediately were Billy Ray, Meredith Stiehm, Andrea Berloff, Mara Brock Akil. Luvh Rakhe, Zak Penn, Carleton Eastlake and Ari B. Rubin. Ray, Eastlake and Rubin were all re-elected incumbents.

Elected to a one-year term to fill the vacancy left by Mendelsohn's election as an officer was former WGAW president Patric Verrone.

According to WGAW, 27% of the 8,778 eligible members returned ballots.