WGA STRIKE UPDATE: WGA Will Not Picket Grammys

The Writers Guild of America West decided not to picket the Grammy Awards.

The WGA board voted unanimously against picketing the awards ceremony, set to air live Feb. 10 on CBS. However, no interim deal to allow guild writers to work on the event has been announced.

The decision frees performers to appear on the broadcast without having to cross a picket line.

The American Federation of Television and Radio Artists applauded the decision in a statement from AFTRA national president Roberta Reardon: "The American Federation of Television and Radio Artists is pleased that the Writers Guild of America decided not to picket the Grammy Awards. This event is a crucial platform for the Recording Academy's ongoing efforts to protect and advance the rights of musical artists -- an effort we at AFTRA regard as central to our mission. AFTRA is committed, just like the WGA, to negotiate fair compensation for the exploitation of our members' talents."

