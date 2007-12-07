WGA STRIKE UPDATE: Strike Talks Break Down Yet Again

As many expected, the ongoing talks to settle the

writers’ strike

have broken down and, unsurprisingly, the two sides are blaming each other.

In a statement, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers claimed that it is “puzzled and disheartened by an ongoing WGA negotiating strategy that seems designed to delay or derail talks rather than facilitate an end to this strike.”

A Writers Guild of America statement, meanwhile, claiming that the AMPTP broke off the talks, maintained that the guild remains “ready and willing to negotiate, no matter how intransigent our bargaining partners are, because the stakes are simply too high. We were prepared to counter their proposal tonight and, when any of them are ready to return to the table, we’re here, ready to make a fair deal.”

The AMPTP statement, loaded with the vitriol that had disappeared earlier in the week, said that while “the WGA's organizers can clearly stage rallies, concerts and mock exorcisms, we have serious concerns about whether they're capable of reaching reasonable compromises that are in the best interests of our entire industry. It is now absolutely clear that the WGA's organizers are determined to advance their own political ideologies and personal agendas at the expense of working writers and every other working person who depends on our industry for their livelihoods.”

The WGA said the AMPTP rejected WGA proposals over new media and issued an ultimatum regarding those and other proposals.

International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees president Thomas C. Short also ripped what he called the WGA’s “lack of good-faith bargaining.”

Likening the WGA leadership to “a huge clown car that’s only missing the hats and horns,” Short said in a statement, “I don’t believe the WGA ever intended to bargain in good faith.”

The full AMPTP statement is below:

December 7, 2007



Statement from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers



We’re disappointed to report that talks between the AMPTP and WGA have broken down yet again. Quite frankly, we’re puzzled and disheartened by an ongoing WGA negotiating strategy that seems designed to delay or derail talks rather than facilitate an end to this strike. Union negotiators in our industry have successfully concluded 306 major agreements with the AMPTP since its inception in 1982. The WGA organizers sitting across the table from us have never concluded even one industry accord.

We believe our New Economic Partnership proposal, which would increase the average working writer’s salary to more than $230,000 per year, makes it possible to find common ground. And we have proved over the last five months that we want writers to participate in producers' revenues, including in theatrical and television streaming, as well as other areas of new media. However, under no circumstances will we knowingly participate in the destruction of this business.

While the WGA’s organizers can clearly stage rallies, concerts and mock exorcisms, we have serious concerns about whether they’re capable of reaching reasonable compromises that are in the best interests of our entire industry. It is now absolutely clear that the WGA’s organizers are determined to advance their own political ideologies and personal agendas at the expense of working writers and every other working person who depends on our industry for their livelihoods.

• They demand full control over reality television and animation. In other words, they want us to make membership in their union mandatory to work in this industry, even though thousands of people in reality and animation have already chosen not to join the WGA.

• They demand restrictions designed to prevent networks from airing any reality programs unless they are produced under terms in keeping with the WGA agreement. This would apply even to producers who are not associated with the Guild. Their proposal artificially limits competition and most likely would not withstand legal challenge.

• The WGA organizers are demanding the right to ignore their bargained “no-strike” provision, allowing them to join in strikes of other labor organizations.

• Their proposal for Internet compensation could actually cost producers more than they receive in revenues, thereby dooming the Internet-media business before it ever gets started.

• They insist that writers receive a piece of advertising revenue, even though the producers that pay them don’t receive any of this revenue in the first place.

• They want a third party to set an artificial value on transactions, rather that allowing the market to determine the worth of each transaction. This would result in producers having to pay residuals on money that the producers never even received.

These are the terms the WGA organizers demand for ending the strike -- money that doesn’t exist, restrictions that are legally dubious, and control over people who have refused to join their union.

Besides betraying a fundamental misunderstanding of the economics of new media, such as a streaming proposal that would require us to give them more money than we make ourselves, the WGA organizers are on an ideological mission far removed from the interests of their members.

Their Quixotic pursuit of radical demands led them to begin this strike, and now has caused this breakdown in negotiations. We hope that the WGA will come back to this table with a rational plan that can lead us to a fair and equitable resolution to a strike that is causing so much distress for so many people in our industry and community.

For full coverage of the strike, click here.