WGA STRIKE UPDATE: SAG Says Actors Will Skip Golden Globes

Uncertainty continues to surround the Golden Globe Awards as Screen Actors Guild president Alan Rosenberg announced Friday that SAG nominees won’t show up at the Jan. 13 show.

The Writers Guild of America refused to grant the show a waiver and said it is planning on picketing the event.

“After considerable outreach to Golden Globe actor nominees and their representatives over the past several weeks, there appears to be unanimous agreement that these actors will not cross WGA picket lines to appear on the Golden Globe Awards as acceptors or presenters," Rosenberg said.

He also weighed in on the late-night situation, pushing SAG members to avoid the struck shows on NBC and ABC. The CBS shows are fair game for SAG members thanks to the deal between Worldwide Pants, which owns the two shows, and the WGA.

“We urge our members to appear on the two programs that have independent agreements with the WGA, The Late Show with David Letterman and Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” he said. “However, actors who are asked to appear on the struck network talk shows will have to cross WGA picket lines, creating the same situation that has led to the consensus among actors to skip the Golden Globes.”

The WGA followed with a statement thanking SAG: “We are grateful to our brothers and sisters in SAG for their continued solidarity and support. The entire awards-show season is being put in jeopardy by the intransigence of a few big media corporations. We urge the conglomerates to return to the bargaining table they abandoned and negotiate a fair and reasonable deal with writers to put this town back to work.”

