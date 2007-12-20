WGA STRIKE UPDATE: CBS: People’s Choice Awards to Air Taped, Not Live

“The show will go on” at the People’s Choice Awards Jan. 8, CBS said in a statement Wednesday after rumors flew that the show was being canceled in light of the ongoing writers’ strike.

“The People’s Choice tradition on CBS will continue, and we plan to introduce some new ideas in the process,” the network said.

Instead of airing live, the show will be taped ahead of time. Winners will make their thank-you speeches and then answer questions from fans in preshot segments. Queen Latifah, who already was on board to host, will be a part of the new format.

"We're excited to pilot a new format for the People's Choice Awards this year," said Fred Nelson, president of the People's Choice Awards, in a statement. "For 34 years, the People's Choice Awards has been the show that lets the voice of the fans be heard. With the reinvention of People's Choice, we're allowing entertainment enthusiasts to have even more influence on the show. In addition, the new approach will give fans a more personal glimpse into the lives of their favorite actors and musicians."

The People’s Choice Awards is the only major awards show in which the winners actually are determined by the fans. Voting starts online Dec. 21, where voters can also submit questions for their favorite stars.

No live show means no red carpet, thus actors won’t have to physically cross picket lines.

Due to the strike, the Writers Guild of America refused to grant waivers to the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards, threatening those telecasts. The Golden Globes are scheduled to air on NBC Sunday, Jan. 13, at 8 p.m. The Academy Awards ceremony -- for which the WGA denied permission to clear clips of nominated movies -- is scheduled to air on ABC Sunday, Feb. 24.

For full coverage of the strike, click here.