WGA STRIKE COVERAGE: Colbert Report Plans Live Performance

Following in the footsteps of Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock, Stephen Colbert and the writers on The Colbert Reportwill perform a live version of their show at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in New York Monday.

The performance, dubbed The Colbert Report- On Strike!, is sold out, although the UCB theater said there will be a standby line.

According to the No Fact Zone, a Colbert Report fan site, proceeds from the UCB Theater performance will go towards The Actors Fund, which helps entertainment and performing arts proffessionals "in times of need, crisis or transistion."





NBC shows 30 Rock and SNL also held live performances at the UCB Theater. The proceeds from the shows went towards production staffers who would be out of work with no new shows to produce.



Update: The live show was held last night, and Colbert Report writer Peter Gwinn announced that the proceeds from the live performance will go to the show's staffers.

For full coverage of the strike, click here.