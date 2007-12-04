WGA STRIKE COVERAGE: CBS to Use Showtime Content on Network

CBS president and CEO Leslie Moonves said Tuesday afternoon that he was hopeful about a resolution of the Writers Guild of America strike as the two sides sit back down at the table, but “not terribly optimistic.” He also said the network was prepared to offer a full schedule in the months ahead.

Speaking at the UBS Global Media and Communications conference in New York, Moonves said he is looking for some movement today, but he admitted that the two sides were still far apart. He added that it was imperative that the two sides “stay in the room, discuss what’s on the table and to come to a resolution.”

Asked how the network would handle programming in the coming months, Moonves noted that December was a month flush with holiday specials, while CBS had original programming for the first quarter and added some reality programming for February, such as Big Brother and Survivor.

He also said CBS planned to air some shows from sister premium-cable network Showtime, although he did not identify which ones.

Addressing the financial effects of the strike, Moonves said ratings would probably be down without original programming, but costs would also be down. “In terms of financial future, in the near-term and midterm, it will not affect us at all,” he added.

