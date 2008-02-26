WGA Membership Officially Ratifies AMPTP Deal
By Ben Grossman
The Writers Guild of America membership formally ratified the deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers that brought to an end the 100-day strike.
The deal was favored by 93.6% of the 4,060 votes cast by members in both New York and Los Angeles.
Members already voted overwhelmingly in separate balloting to end the strike Feb. 12.
