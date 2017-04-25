WGA Members Authorize Strike

Writers Guild of America members have voted in support of a strike if negotiations with the studios fail.



The Los Angeles Times reported Monday that 96.3% of the 6,310 members (a record 67.5% of eligible voters) were in favor of the walkout.



The union is set to return to the negotiating table with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) on April 25.



The contract is set to expire at mdidnight on May 1. So a strike won't happen before then.



The main sticking points for the WGA, which represents writers across film and TV, are pay and health coverage.



Guild members last walked out in 2007, halting production for 100 days and costing writers $287 million, according to AMPTP.