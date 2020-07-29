WGA East, West Reach Deal with Producers
Two-year agreement is retroactive to May
The Writers Guild of America, East and West, has reached a new three-year contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers (AMPTP).
According to the unions, the new agreement includes boosts to minimum pay rates, increased residuals, a first ever "portable paid parenting benefit fund," larger script publication fees, and a right to meet with their employers "about their inclusion and equity programs and anti-harassment measures."
The vote was not close: 4,068 yes and 87 no, or 98% approval. The two-year contract is retroactive to May 2, 2020 and thus extends through May 1, 2023.
In addition to the usual give and take, that happened against the backdrop of a global pandemic.
“This year we faced a unique situation in negotiations because of COVID-19, but despite the challenges posed by the pandemic we achieved gains in a deal that will serve writers’ interests for the next three years,” said WGAE President Beau Willimon and WGAW President David A. Goodman.
