WGA East Members Ratify ABC News Contract

The Writers Guild of America East members working for ABC News ratified a new contract that extends until Feb. 1, 2010.

The vote was 79% approve, 21% disapprove in meetings held in New York and Washington, D.C., Thursday and Friday morning.

The contract, approved Nov. 29, covers news writers, editors, desk assistants, production assistants, graphic artists and researchers, who had been working without a contract since January 2005.

Under the terms of the deal, the workers get a 3.5% annual raise, and full-timers get a $3,700 one-time bonus (plus a pro-rated bonus for per-diem workers), according to the union.

“We are pleased that our members have ratified this contract, one that allows all of them, including the writer/producers at WABC-TV, to remain in the Guild and continue to enjoy the benefits and protections of the union,” WGAE executive director Mona Mangan said.