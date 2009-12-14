WGA Announces TV Noms
NBC's 30 Rock, AMC's Mad Men and
ABC's Modern Family have led the way with three nominations each
for Writers Guild of America TV awards.
30 Rock scored nods for comedy series and for
two comedy episodes, while Mad Men took noms for drama series and
for two drama episodes. Modern Family received nominations in drama
series, new series and comedy episode for its pilot.
Nominations were announced Monday and winners will be
presented Feb. 20 at WGA ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York.
