WGA Announces TV Noms

NBC's 30 Rock, AMC's Mad Men and

ABC's Modern Family have led the way with three nominations each

for Writers Guild of America TV awards.

30 Rock scored nods for comedy series and for

two comedy episodes, while Mad Men took noms for drama series and

for two drama episodes. Modern Family received nominations in drama

series, new series and comedy episode for its pilot.

Nominations were announced Monday and winners will be

presented Feb. 20 at WGA ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York.

