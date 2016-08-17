WFMY Names News Marketing Manager

WFMY, the Tegna-owned CBS affiliate in Greensboro, N.C., has named Robert Kim as marketing manager for news.

Kim, who comes aboard in September, was most recently a senior manager at Accenture. His resume also includes stints with Leo Burnett as an account director and marketing manager for McDonald's.

He will oversee marketing strategy, branding, multi-platform growth and audience development for the station's news operation.

Larry Audas, president and GM of the station, described the new hire to B&C as "going outside our industry to find expertise in audience development that prioritizes data and analytics."