WFLD Chicago Gets Da Bears

WFLD, Chicago’s Fox owned-and-operated station, signed a multiyear deal to become the home of the National Football League’s Chicago Bears.

Beginning with the 2008 season, WFLD will broadcast all Chicago Bears Network-produced preseason games, as well as nine out of 16 regular-season games.

“This is a natural partnership for Fox Chicago as we already present the majority of Bears games in our market,” Pat Mullen, vice president and general manager of Fox Chicago, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to further expand our relationship with the Bears and the NFL. A singular destination for expansive television coverage of Bears football is great for our fans and our business.”

The network is branding Sundays during the season as “All Bears, All Day,” providing comprehensive pregame and postgame coverage in addition to the broadcasts of the games themselves.