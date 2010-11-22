WeTV Welcomes Joan and Melissa Rivers Docuseries Jan. 20

WeTV will welcome 2011 with new seasons of a pair of extant series, and the bows of two more original shows.

Docuseries Joan & Melissa: Joan Knows Best? will premiere on Thursday Jan. 20 at 9 p.m. (ET/PT), followed by the debut of A Stand Up Mother at 10 p.m.

On Jan. 2, during its "Ultimate Wedding Sunday" lineup, We will debut a fourth season of its My Fair Wedding with David Tutera and the fifth campaign of Rich Bride, Poor Bride at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., respectively.

In the eight-episode Joan Knows Best?, Joan moves from New York to Los Angeles to be with Melissa and help raise her grandson, Cooper.

A Stand Up Mother

follows comedian Tammy Pescatelli over six one-hour installments as she

juggles her rising comedy career in Los Angeles with raising her son in

Meadville, Penn., close to her loud, extended family.



