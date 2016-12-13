‘Westworld,’ ‘This Is Us’ Get PaleyFest Close-Up

HBO’s Westworld, NBC’s This Is Us and FX’s American Horror Story: Roanoke will be featured at the Paley Center for Media’s 34th annual PaleyFest Los Angeles, held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood March 17-26. The “interactive pop culture event,” in Paley’s words, celebrates television’s most beloved series.

“For 34 years PaleyFest has solidified its place as the must-attend entertainment event of the year,” said Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO of The Paley Center for Media. “We’re proud to announce as part of our initial lineup these three very diverse and thrilling series in what promises to be our most exciting lineup yet.”

Hulu will be the exclusive streaming home to clips and full-length festival discussions from the festival.

The Paley Center for Media holds PaleyFest events both in Los Angeles and New York.