Westin at Media Institute: ABC Cuts Were Symptom of Deeply Troubled News Industry

Former ABC News President David Westin says that

by the time he left at the end of 2010, he had had to cut 25% of that

organization "to ensure its ongoing financial health."

That

came in a speech to the Media Institute in Washington Wednesday, according to

a copy of his prepared text. Westin said that budget cutting was "about

the most difficult thing" he had had to do in his professional life.

Westin,

who now heads online news registry and rights clearinghouse, NewsRight, said he

was not cutting at the behest of "some corporate overseer trying to

extract greater profits from a strong and growing business." Instead, he

said, it was because of a deeply troubled news business.

Westin

said that all the new digital news sources do not equate to a golden age of

news. "[T]hat's because for the most part all the growth has been in the

distribution of news -- not in investment in the news being distributed,"

he said. "Even as there are more and more outlets for news on the

Internet, over the past decade we've seen a steady decline in the investment

being made in reporters who are paid to spend their professional lives learning

the craft," he said.

Westin

said he was not against aggregation, but that there needed to be a business

model that supported investing in reporting. "[I]f traditional news

providers are always competing with companies that are using some of their own

content -- and getting it for free -- then it will be difficult to restore true

health to the news industry, no matter what other improvements they make in

their businesses," he said.

It

is not the first time Westin has taken that message to a Media Institute

audience. Back in 2009, in a keynote speech at the institute's annual awards

banquet, Westin told the audience that in some ways ABC News' biggest

competition was ABC News. "Each of us has ended up competing against even

ourselves," he said at the time. "Aggregators and search engines

patrol the Internet, looking for bits and pieces of our reporting to post in

short form on their sites. Some of the small ones simply take our reporting and

reproduce it - at least until they're discovered and forced to take it down."