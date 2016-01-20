West Coast Stations May Air Grammys Live

In an age of social media and spoilers, CBS is offering its affiliates on the West Coast the option of broadcasting the Grammy Awards live as they take place on Feb. 15.

In the past, stations in the Pacific and Mountain time zone have delayed the Grammy broadcast until primetime—even though they frequently take place in Los Angeles.

Live programming events, including prominent award shows, are in high demand because they’re often watched in real time, making it harder for viewers to skip the commercials.

CBS said that the stations that air the Grammys live on the West Coast will air the broadcast again in primetime.

“We’ve discussed this with CBS for years, but a variety of factors came together this year, and we collectively agreed that we had the perfect opportunity to try a new model and see how viewers respond,” Neil Portnow, the chief executive of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, which presents the Grammys, said in a statement to the New York Times.

The Grammys are often one of the highest rated shows of the year. Last year’s telecast averaged 24.8 million viewers, down 13%.

This year’s Grammys will be hosted by LL Cool J and take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.