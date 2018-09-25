Werner Plans to Retire From Post at Warner Bros.

Ken Werner, the long-time executive for Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution announced that he will retire at the end of the year.

Werner will serve as a consultant to Warner Bros., which is expected to name a successor shortly.

Since 2006, Warner has been in charge of selling theatrical movies, off-network comedies and drama and syndicated shows to an expanding range of outlets, including broadcast stations, cable networks, online sites and streaming services.

As each new platform arose, Werner helped convince them movies and other established Warner Bros. content would attract audiences, creating new revenue streams for Warner Bros.

He was responsible for selling into syndication Telepictures shows including The Ellen Degeneres Show, The Real and TMZ, as well as off-net series like The Big Bang Theory, Friends and Two and a Half Men.

“Ken has led our domestic television distribution business with great success to many record-setting years,” said Jeffrey Schlesinger, president, Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution. "He and his team are industry leaders and have achieved these results with hard work, great salesmanship and innovation. We will miss Ken but wish him the best in retirement; his contributions will continue to be felt for many years to come.”

Before joining WBDTD in 1997, Werner was executive VP for distribution for the WB Network, increasing its coverage of 94% of U.S. homes from 56%. Before that he was senior VP, strategic planning and business development at CBS and senior VP of Walt Disney Television, He also held posts at Columbia Pictures Television and Viacom Enterprises.

“I have had a charmed career; fortunate to work at leading companies, alongside immensely talented colleagues, representing the most compelling content in a business that is always changing,” said Werner.

“I leave Warner Bros. with great pride in what my teams have accomplished, beginning with building the distribution foundation for the fifth broadcast network (The WB) through to the last seven years as we asserted a leadership role in developing the on-demand marketplace with precedent-setting innovative deals,” Werner said. “I am extremely lucky to have had the opportunity to represent the greatest TV and motion picture library in the world and am forever indebted to my WBDTD team, the larger Warner Bros. family, clients, competitors, friends and my family.”