Werner Named AP Chief Congressional Correspondent

Erica Werner, congressional reporter for AP, has been named chief congressional correspondent.

Werner succeeds David Espo, who has retired.

"Erica has distinguished herself with a combination of strong source reporting, political smarts, deep understanding of policy issues and clear, authoritative writing," wrote AP Washington Bureau chief Sally Buzbee in a memo to staffers. "She will focus on Hill leadership, top issues and congressional elections, working closely with colleagues across the AP and with Congress news editor Donna Cassata."

Werner joined the AP in Los Angeles in 2000. She came to Washington in 2003 and covered California and Nevada issues on the Hill before covering the healthcare bill starting in 2008. She covered the White House for two years before returning to the Hill beat.