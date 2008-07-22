Wendy Williams Stays Strong in New York

The Wendy Williams Show, the new talk show from Debmar-Mercury that debuted July 14, finished its first week among the New York market’s top daytime shows in its time slot among women viewers.

The show, which airs at 10 a.m. on Fox-owned WNYW New York, averaged a 1.9 rating/15 share among women 18-34 and ranked No. 1 in the market from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

It finished second in the market among women 18-49 with a 1.5/12 and in the top five among women 25-54 with a 1.4/11. In households, it averaged a 1.6/6.

The show’s performance represented major gains over its time-period predecessor, Montel Williams.

A co-production between Debmar-Mercury and Fox Television Stations, Wendy Williams debuted in Los Angeles (KTTV), Dallas (KDFW) and Detroit (WJBK).