‘Wendy Williams’ Out of the Gate
In its debut week in national syndication, Debmar-Mercury’s The Wendy Williams Show averaged a 0.9/3 in 42 metered markets, which is down 10% from its lead-in (1.0/3) and down 18% from its year-ago time period average (1.1/3).
While the show was down in its first week in key comparisons to lead-in and year-ago time period averages, it is too early to predict the long-term performance for the show, especially amid the doldrums of summer. Several syndicated talk shows have averaged ratings in the 1 rating range this summer.
However, one sign of promise is the show’s growth in New York -- Wendy’s home market and the U.S.’s largest market -- compared to the show’s year-ago performance. Wendy was up 7% from a 1.5/5 in July 2008 to a 1.6/6 at 10 a.m. on WNYW.
The show debuted at 1.1/3 on July 13 in national syndication largely against summer repeats and finished its first week at 0.8/2 on July 17.
In 21 LPM markets, Wendy increased by 21% from its lead-in and 59% from year-ago in the W18-34 demo. The show also rose 15% compared to its lead-in and 8% from last year in W18-49.
Wendy Williams launched nationally after a successful six-week test run last summer on Fox-owned TV stations in New York, Los Angeles, Detroit, and Dallas.
