Wendy Williams to Interview Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents at The Content Show

Talk show host Wendy Williams will interview Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus during The Content Show.

Williams, who is the host and creator of Debmar-Mercury’s The Wendy Williams Show, will lead the execs in the session titled “Keynote Q&A: Going Deep With Syndication Powerhouse Debmar-Mercury” on Oct. 21.

The Content Show is part of NewBay Media’s NYC Television Week and runs from Oct. 21-22 at the Park Central Hotel in New York City.

For more information on The Content Show, visit http://www.thecontentshow.net.