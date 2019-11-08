Wells Fargo Sponsoring AMA Performance by Thomas Rhett

Wells Fargo is sponsoring a special performance by country music star Thomas Rhett during ABC’s broadcast of the American Music Awards.

The performance will help raise awareness for Wells Fargo’s Holiday Food Bank benefiting the Feeding America organization.

“Wells Fargo is excited at the opportunity to work with the American Music Awards and bring our cause-related program – the Holiday Food Bank – to a highly-engaged audience through rich and immersive content,” said Josephine Chew, VP, brand integrated marketing at Wells Fargo.

Research indicates that the younger audiences that tune into the AMAs are interested in doing business with organizations that care about important causes.

“We are eager to connect with these viewers to raise awareness about Wells Fargo’s Holiday Food Bank and how they can support their communities this holiday season,” said Chew. “This is our first time working with the AMAs and they’ve been a fantastic partner.”

Chew said Wells Fargo chose Rhett because it wanted to work with a celebrity who is passionate about the cause.

“It turns out this is an issue close to his heart. It was clear Thomas cares a lot about his local community and giving back – these are important values to Wells Fargo too,” she said.

Rhett has volunteered time at local food banks and has worked with Feeding America in the past.

This holiday season, Wells Fargo will be turning its 5,300 branches into food banks for Feeding America.

The 2019 American Music Awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 24. Other performers during the show will include Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Lizzo and Taylor Swift.