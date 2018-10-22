Welcome to the 28th Annual ‘Broadcasting & Cable’ Hall of Fame

Welcome to a special evening as we celebrate the Class of 2018 and recognize the industry’s most accomplished leaders.

The Class of 2018 features individuals working from coast to coast across the wild, wide spectrum of media, in programming and distribution, in management and finance, in front of the camera and behind it. Women leaders this year deserve special attention, including CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Gayle King of CBS This Morning and Courteney Monroe of National Geographic Global Networks. In recognition of her industry leadership, this year’s Chairman’s Award goes to Linda Yaccarino of NBCUniversal.

We’re also proud to induct power-couple agents Carole Cooper and husband Richard Leibner, Cesar Conde of NBCUniversal International Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, Brian Deevy of Liberty Media and Charlie Collier of AMC Networks. The L.A. creative community is well represented by Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein of Debmar-Mercury and Greg Meidel of Twentieth Television. Our show inductee is 20/20, the ABC newsmagazine, and the Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented posthumously to longtime Turner Sports NBA sideline reporter Craig Sager, with his wife, Stacy, and children accepting.

Launched in 1991 on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Broadcasting magazine, the Broadcasting Hall of Fame honored 60 individuals at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., including CBS founder William S. Paley, actress Lucille Ball, cable pioneer Bill Daniels, journalist Barbara Walters, and the incomparable Ted Turner. Starting in 1993, inductees became part of the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.

Once again, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Broadcasters Foundation of America, in addition to The Paley Center for Media. We are grateful to our co-hosts for the evening, Kathie Lee Gifford of NBC’s Today, Rosanna Scotto of WNYW New York’s Good Day New York and Robin Meade of HLN’s Morning Express With Robin Meade.

We are most appreciative of the contribution of the entire B&C staff, from the design and marketing teams to the editorial and production staffs. A special thanks to our PR and event staff, and to the folks at Live Star Entertainment.

Finally, we thank you, our alumni, sponsors and attendees who make the B&C Hall of Fame a very special evening. We look forward to your joining us again next year to continue the celebration of those who make this industry so dynamic.

Thank you, everyone.

Christiane Amanpour, Anchor and Chief International Correspondent, CNN

Ira Bernstein, Co-President, Debmar-Mercury

Charlie Collier, President and GM, AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studio

Cesar Conde, Chairman, NBCUniversal International Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

Carole Cooper & Richard Leibner, Agents and Special Advisers to the UTA Board of Directors, UTA

Brian Deevy, Director, Liberty Media Corp.

Gayle King, Co-Host, CBS This Morning

Mort Marcus, Co-President, Debmar-Mercury

Greg Meidel, President, Twentieth Television

Courteney Monroe, CEO, National Geographic Global Networks

Craig Sager, sideline reporter, 'NBA on TNT'

Jordan Wertlieb, President of Hearst Television

Linda Yaccarino, Chairman, Advertising & Client Partnerships, NBCUniversal

ABC News' 20/20