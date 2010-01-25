‘Weird Al' Yankovic Inks Deal With Cartoon Network

Singer and comedian "Weird Al" Yankovic has signed a deal

with Cartoon Network to develop a live action made for TV movie. Yankovic broke

the news on his

personal blog, and Cartoon Network confirmed it was developing a project

with him to B&C.

"It needs to be fine-tuned a bit more and it hasn't been

officially green-lit yet, but it's gotten some very positive buzz at the

network," Yankovic wrote.

The protagonist of the film will be a teenager, with

Yankovic having a supporting or guest role. Assuming it gets picked up, he

would also direct the project, though the earliest it could shoot would be fall

2010, because of his tour schedule.

Cartoon Network has been making an aggressive push into live

action fare. While it's live action series have been hit or miss, the network

is hoping its live action scripted series can help give the network credibility

and expand its presence in the genre. The films can also work as backdoor

pilots, with series pickups possible depending on their success with viewers.

For the most part the live action protagonists have been teens or tweens, as

was the case with Cartoon's popular Ben 10 franchise.

Yankovic is no stranger to Turner, having appeared as "Uncle

Muscles" on Adult Swim's Tim & Eric Awesome Show Great Job! He also

wrote and starred in the film Al's Brain in 3D, as well as the 1989 film

UHF.