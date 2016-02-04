Weird Al Takes Title Role in Disney XD Series

Weird Al Yankovic will provide the voice of the title chracter in Milo Murphy's Law, a new animated comedy series on Disney XD.

Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh, who produced Disney's hit Phineas and Ferb, are the creators of Milo, previously known as Mikey Murphy's Law.

In the show, Milo is the great-great-great-great grandson of the Murphy Murphy's Law was named for.

Also starring in the show are Sabrina Carpenter of Girl Meets World and Mekai Curtis of Kirby Buckets.

Also in the cast are Christian Slater, who plays a crossing guard; Vanessa Williams as the mother of one of Milo's friends, and Sarah Chalke as a science teacher.

Yankovic will also sing the shows theme song and preform original songs as Milo.