Weinstein Named WEWS Cleveland GM

Steve Weinstein, KERO-KZKC Bakersfield general manager, has been named VP and general manager at sister Scripps station WEWS Cleveland, effective Jan. 12. Starting off as a photographer, Weinstein began at Scripps more than a decade ago. He was news operations manager at WMAR Baltimore and news director at KJRH Tulsa before taking over the Bakersfield pair.

"We have been impressed with how Steve can enter a market and immediately have a powerful and then lasting positive impact," said Ed Fernandez, VP and regional general manager for Scripps. "He has the innate ability to share his storytelling craft with journalists of all skills levels — from the greenest of producers to the most veteran of anchors. He has a leadership style that is approachable, encouraging and honest. He balances his expertise on the newsroom side with his keen sense to recognize business opportunities out in the community."

Weinstein succeeds Sam Rosenwasser atop WEWS. He is departing for health reasons.

"I look forward to working with a very talented staff that is committed to providing its audience with reliable and timely information on all platforms," said Weinstein. "I am equally eager to work with the business community to build strong relationships and identify ways in which WEWS can create customized opportunities for its growth and prosperity."