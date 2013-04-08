Weinstein Co. Hires Patrick Reardon as SVP, Television
The Weinstein Company has named Patrick Reardon its senior
VP of television, reporting to Weinstein's president of television Meryl Poster
in New York.
Reardon will work with the existing television executive
team on TWC's reality programming like Project Runway, Mob Wives and Welcome
to Myrtle Manor as well as other forthcoming projects.
"I am truly thrilled to have Patrick Reardon on board
with the incredible team I've been slowly gathering at TWC for the past two and
a half years," Poster said. "His will be an integral part of this
group and help to make it as stellar as the one I led at Miramax so many years
ago."
Reardon was most recently showrunner of MTV's Washington
Heights and previously served as executive producer of The Rachel Zoe
Project, NY Ink and StormChasers.
He spent two years as VP of development and current series at Original Media
where he helped launch Spike's Inkmaster, AMC's Comic Book Men
and History's Mudcats.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.