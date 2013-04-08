Weinstein Co. Hires Patrick Reardon as SVP, Television

The Weinstein Company has named Patrick Reardon its senior

VP of television, reporting to Weinstein's president of television Meryl Poster

in New York.





Reardon will work with the existing television executive

team on TWC's reality programming like Project Runway, Mob Wives and Welcome

to Myrtle Manor as well as other forthcoming projects.





"I am truly thrilled to have Patrick Reardon on board

with the incredible team I've been slowly gathering at TWC for the past two and

a half years," Poster said. "His will be an integral part of this

group and help to make it as stellar as the one I led at Miramax so many years

ago."





Reardon was most recently showrunner of MTV's Washington

Heights and previously served as executive producer of The Rachel Zoe

Project, NY Ink and StormChasers.

He spent two years as VP of development and current series at Original Media

where he helped launch Spike's Inkmaster, AMC's Comic Book Men

and History's Mudcats.