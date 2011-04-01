Weiner Signs Onto 'Mad Men' For Seasons Five and Six

AMC and Lionsgate have inked a multi-season deal for Mad Men

with series creator Matthew Weiner attached.

Weiner has signed on as showrunner for seasons five and six of the show. It was

also announced that Weiner has signed a long-term agreement with Lionsgate that

would extend into a possible seventh season of Mad Men.

"AMC's original programming began with a mission to create bold storytelling of

the highest quality, and Mad Men was the perfect expression of that

commitment. We've been proud to support this show from the day we read Matt's

ground-breaking pilot script and have loved building it with Matt and Lionsgate

into the cultural phenomenon it has become," said Collier. "For everyone

involved in the show and its passionate fans, we are thrilled to announce that

the series will continue on AMC under the exceptional vision of Matt Weiner."

AMC announced Tuesday that it had greenlit production on the

next season of Mad Mendespite a contract dispute with Weiner.

The ongoing negotiations pushed the fifth season premiere to early 2012, instead

of the show's normal summer return.

At the time, the network was prepared to move on with the show with or without

Weiner attached. The Mad Men creator was reportedly offered a contract worth

about $30 million, but remained opposed to requests by AMC to cut minutes from

each episode to add commercial time and reduce the number of cast members to

save money.

In the statement released Thursday, Weiner said, "I want to thank all of our

wonderful fans for their support. I also want to thank AMC and Lionsgate for

agreeing to support the artistic freedom of myself, the cast and the crew so

that we can continue to make the show exactly as we have from the beginning.

I'm excited to get started on the next chapter of our story."