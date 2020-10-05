Weigel’s Heroes & Icons, Start TV Launch on Dish TV

Digital networks Heroes & Icons (H&I) and Start TV are now available on Dish TV, with H&I on channel 293 and Start TV on channel 291. Both are part of Weigel Broadcasting Co.

(Image credit: H&I)

H&I offers “heroic characters and iconic series,” said Weigel, including action, adventure and sci fi. Shows include various Star Trek series, Nash Bridges, House and J.A.G.

Start TV showcases strong and resourceful female leading characters. Shows include The Closer, Major Crimes, Medium, Ghost Whisperer and The Good Wife. Start TV also features original short-form profiles in “My Start Story.”

“We are happy to bring Heroes & Icons and Start TV to subscribers of Dish TV”, said Neal Sabin, vice chairman of Weigel Broadcasting Co. “They join Weigel's MeTV , Memorable Entertainment Television, as three well-defined, entertaining brands that viewers rely on for action, adventure, drama and just plain fun on Dish TV’s channel lineup.”